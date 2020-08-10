Trade winds will be slightly easing off

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure north of the islands will maintain locally strong trade winds through this evening with a gradual decrease expected during the first half of the week.

Passing showers will be most common over windward and mountain areas, especially during the overnight and morning hours.

In the Eastern Pacific, the newest named tropical cyclone has formed.

At 900 PM MDT, the center of Tropical Storm Elida was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 107.4 West.

Elida is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Elida is expected to become a hurricane by Monday morning.

Steady weakening is forecast begin Tuesday night.