Trade winds will be locally strong through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue into the weekend except for a brief respite on Friday with light winds.

This short break is due to a front nearing Kauai from the northwest, which falls apart north of Kauai and Oahu Friday night and Saturday.

Trade winds will be locally strong today through Thursday, and showers the trade winds bring in will favor the windward and mountain areas, with a few showers drifting leeward of the smaller islands.