Trade winds will be light until Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A slow moving trough of low pressure will pass north of the islands during the first half of the week, keeping the trade winds light and allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in many areas.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and during the morning, and interior and leeward locales during the afternoon and evening hours in the this light wind regime.

A more typical trade wind pattern will return by Wednesday night and continue through next weekend, featuring mainly windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover.