Trade winds weaken to light, moderate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface low and trough located east and northeast of the Big Island will maintain moderate to locally strong northeast winds across the area through today.

The trades weaken to light to moderate tonight, and continue into the weekend.

A dissipating front will bring a boost to windward and mauka showers over the weekend.

A more typical east- northeast trade wind flow returns Saturday night at which point temperatures will be not be as cool.

Humidity will be on the rise early next week as southeast winds take over.