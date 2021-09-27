Trade winds to weaken slightly this week

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will decrease to moderate Wednesday and Thursday and will potentially become light by early next week. A typical trade wind pattern with showers focused over windward and mauka areas will prevail during this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories