Trade winds to weaken slightly this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Governor's office says for now, there will still be no fans in the stands for University of Hawaii Football. This decision is based off the current seven-day average for COVID-19 which still exceeds last year's peak. The state has decided it is not appropriate to reduce restrictions at this time.

However, Gov. David Ige does expct to get to a point this season where fans may return in a phased system.