HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade winds will weaken Monday and Tuesday as high pressure northeast of the area weakens, which will then strengthen again over the second half of the week.

A low aloft northwest of Kauai will make showers more active around Kauai and Oahu tonight into Tuesday.

Showers may become more active over the Big Island and Maui county later in the week as a low aloft approaches from the east.