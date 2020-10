HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will gradually decrease over the next few days as a surface trough moves through the state late Sunday through Monday night.

This surface trough is the remnants of tropical cyclone Marie and will bring an increase of showers across the state.

Some brief downpours will be possible at times, particularly over the western half of the state.

Towards the end of next week, the first front of the season is expected to approach the state from the northwest.