HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday.

This will keep a land-sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

The trades will return and strengthen from east to west across the state Thursday night and Friday, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather, although it may be more showery over windward sections of the eastern islands.