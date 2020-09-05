Trade winds to strengthen over weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds are expected to trend upwards as we head into the weekend, as high pressure strengthens north of the state.

Showers will continue to favor the windward sides of the islands, particularly overnight and during the early morning hours.

Still not expecting any significant rainfall over leeward areas, so the KBDI will continue its climb.

The last several model runs have shown a trend with the relative humidity that will keep conditions just moist enough to keep us outside Red Flag Warning criteria.

However with winds expected to increase to moderate to levels this weekend, it still bears keeping an eye on conditions.