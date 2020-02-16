Trade winds to strengthen into new week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure centered northeast of the state will bring breezy trade winds into next week.

A mid and upper level ridge over the islands will keep cloud tops capped below 8 thousand feet through the forecast period.

This stability aloft paired with the breezy trade winds will bring scattered showers to windward and mountain areas with an occasional showers reaching leeward locations of the smaller islands.

The lower leeward slopes of the Big Island will remain on a diurnal cycle with daytime heating producing afternoon clouds and nighttime cooling clearing skies.

A further increase in winds is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as a second high pressure moves into position north of Hawaii.

Trade wind speeds are expected to approach wind advisory levels by Wednesday and continue into Thursday.