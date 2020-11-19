Trade winds to strengthen Friday into the weekend

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through Friday, with even stronger winds expected over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the islands.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Trade wind speeds are expected to ease slightly early next week. 

