Trade winds to strengthen Friday into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds will prevail through Friday, with even stronger winds expected over the weekend as high pressure builds north of the islands.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. Trade wind speeds are expected to ease slightly early next week.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH LIVE: State to extend Pre-Travel Testing Program to Canada
- Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel and UCF are upset minded against #7 Cincinnati this week
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell says Oahu can still make it to Tier 3 despite high COVID-19 numbers
- Surgeon general: Limit holiday gatherings to slow virus spread
- Chef Sam Choy Gives Scoop on Holoholo Grill for Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road