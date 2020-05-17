Trade winds to stick around

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold in place through the upcoming week.

Dry and stable conditions will continue through Sunday, before a band of low clouds and showers associated with an old front passes through the islands from north to south Sunday night through Monday night.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will follow Tuesday into next weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, and a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 67°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 83° 67°

Monday

80° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 80° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

