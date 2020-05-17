Trade winds to stick around

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold in place through the upcoming week.

Dry and stable conditions will continue through Sunday, before a band of low clouds and showers associated with an old front passes through the islands from north to south Sunday night through Monday night.

Fairly typical trade wind weather will follow Tuesday into next weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, and a stray shower reaching leeward locales from time to time.