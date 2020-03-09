Trade winds to slowly decline, with passing showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally breezy trade winds will decline significantly Tuesday as high pressure north of the state is displaced eastward.

A band of low level moisture will produce somewhat wet conditions across most windward slopes today, with typical windward showers expected Monday and Tuesday.

Trades will break down Tuesday night and Wednesday, leading to a land and sea breeze pattern with mainly afternoon showers over most of the state. A weak front will reach Kauai on Thursday, then drift down the island chain through Friday.