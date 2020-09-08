Trade winds to slightly strengthen Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure located far northeast of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds Tuesday.
Winds will strengthen slightly Wednesday and Thursday, and then decrease Friday through the weekend.
Clouds and showers will focus over windward slopes, but a drier airmass is expected to move in Thursday and Friday. Showers will increase this weekend as a midlevel trough moves across the area.
