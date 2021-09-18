Trade winds to slightly ease off

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure center north of the islands will drift eastward as a cold front drifts into the Central Pacific basin weakening the ridge north of the islands.

Breezy trade winds will ease a bit into the moderate to breezy range through Friday due to a relatively weaker ridge north of the state.

A band of unstable showers in the trade winds this evening will increase shower activity across all islands favoring windward and mountain areas.

Trade wind showers will continue through the week, with higher coverage in the overnight to early morning hours.