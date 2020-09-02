Trade winds to slightly ease off across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will prevail today through Friday, then increase slightly over the weekend into early next week.
The trade winds will bring scattered showers to windward areas, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.
A slight boost in shower coverage is expected Saturday night or Sunday, with this pattern then holding through early next week.
