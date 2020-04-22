Trade winds to return to the islands Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds with a stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue for the next day or so, as a surface ridge stalled near Kauai maintains southeasterly winds across the region.

Trade winds will gradually build back over the state late Wednesday and Thursday as the ridge retreats to the north.

Expect little rainfall today and Wednesday over most areas, followed by a return to a typical pattern windward showers Thursday.

Trade winds will likely increase during the weekend and hold through the middle of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 63°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 77° 63°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 80° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

78° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 66°

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

