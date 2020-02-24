Trade winds to return to start the week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Winds will be light through tonight as a front approaches from the northwest.

The front will stall and dissipate Monday and Tuesday just northwest of Kauai while a new high system passes by far to our north, resulting in moderate trade winds returning.

Mostly dry weather today will transition into a typical trade wind shower pattern favoring windward and mauka areas.

A new strong high will build in north of the area toward the end of the week and on into next weekend with trade winds becoming rather windy.

An upper trough will also move over the area resulting in a wetter trade wind pattern.