Trade winds to return in time for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will return on Thursday and strengthen on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.

Showery weather is expected for Kauai on Friday, and for the island of Oahu and maybe windward Maui County on Saturday, as a trough aloft passes through the north part of the state.

High Surf Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Niihau, Kauai Windward, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Oahu Koolau, Molokai, Maui Windward West, Maui Central Valley, Windward Haleakala.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters.