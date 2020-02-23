Trade winds to return at the start of week, then becomes breezy

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Large scale winds will become lighter on Sunday as the high pressure ridge north of the islands breaks down ahead of a stalling cold front far to the northwest of the state.

Land and sea breezes will develop over each island through Sunday night.

Moderate trade winds will return by Monday morning as a migratory high moves through the region north of the islands.

Trade winds will last through Friday.

Expect typical scattered windward and mountain showers in this weather pattern favoring the overnight to early morning hours, only isolated showers are possible over leeward areas.

Long range guidance is suggesting increasing rainfall trends over the Hawaiian Islands by the end of the week.