Trade winds to remain moderate thru the week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure north of the islands will keep moderate trade winds blowing through the week.

Dry trade wind conditions will hold through Monday with showers confined primarily to windward and mauka areas.

A disturbance aloft will drop southward and move over the state Monday night through Wednesday, increasing shower coverage slightly.

During the second half of the week, tropical moisture will be approaching the state from the southeast and may bring some wet weather across the state.