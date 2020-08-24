Trade winds to remain light to moderate

HONOLULU (KHON2) – High pressure is centered far to the northwest of the state while and area of low pressure is centered far to the northeast of state.

A front extends west southwest from the low to a position several hundred miles to our north.

The front is disrupting the pressure across the area causing our trade winds to be in the light to moderate range.

The airmass across the area is rather stable. Most areas are generally dry with just a few passing light showers falling over windward and mauka areas.

Little change in our weather pattern is expected for the next several days as the pressure gradient across the area remains a bit relaxed due to the fronts proximity to our north.

Trade winds will remain in the light to moderate range with daytime sea breezes continuing across sheltered leeward locations.

A stable and drier airmass is expected across the area through most of the week.

Light passing showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability.

The leeward slopes on the Big Island will continue to experience afternoon clouds and a few showers each day.