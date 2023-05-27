HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will remain on the lighter side through Sunday, and then gradually strengthen Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions prevailing through the week.

Winds may ease again by next weekend.

Clouds and brief showers will generally favor windward areas during night and mornings, with shower coverage potentially increasing Monday and Tuesday as the atmosphere becomes a little more unstable.

With the lighter winds, afternoon sea breezes will bring some clouds and a few showers to leeward areas again tomorrow.