Trade winds to ease off in coming days

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue into Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods.

Trade winds will trend down early Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

Expect the light winds to stick around through the weekend, which will shift the cloud and shower coverage from the typical windward areas to leeward and interior locations through the afternoon hours.

Mostly dry conditions, however, should limit rainfall accumulations through most of the period.