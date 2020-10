HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weak ridge northeast of the state will drive moderate trade winds through tonight.

Trades will weaken to gentle to locally moderate from Monday through Wednesday as a trough sets up in it’s place.

Localized daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected on leeward sides of the islands.

The ridge will nose back in during the second half of the week and could bring a slight uptick in winds.