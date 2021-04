HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clouds associated with a dissipated cold front will move in from the northwest.

Trade winds will decrease today as a small increase in clouds and showers are forecast over the smaller islands through Saturday.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Trade winds will strengthen from Saturday to Sunday, and then weaken to a light and variable pattern from Monday into Wednesday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories at this time.