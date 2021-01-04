Trade winds to continue, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A trade wind weather pattern will continue through Thursday with clouds and showers trending towards the windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Trade winds will vanish on Friday and Saturday as an approaching cold front weakens the high pressure ridge north of the state.

Local scale land and sea breezes will take over with clouds and a few afternoon showers favoring island interior sections in the absence of large scale trade winds.