Trade winds to continue, with showers focused over mainly windward areas through Tuesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Showers will remain focused over mainly windward areas through Tuesday night.
Leeward areas will be mostly dry except for afternoon and evening showers over the lee slopes of the Big Island. A cloud area moving west over the islands tomorrow may bring an increase in showers.
Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds are expected to diminish again over the weekend.
