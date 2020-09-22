Trade winds to continue, with showers focused over mainly windward areas through Tuesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Showers will remain focused over mainly windward areas through Tuesday night.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Leeward areas will be mostly dry except for afternoon and evening showers over the lee slopes of the Big Island. A cloud area moving west over the islands tomorrow may bring an increase in showers.

Moderate easterly trade winds will strengthen slightly as a high far northwest of the area shifts southeast. Winds are expected to diminish again over the weekend.

Latest Stories on KHON2