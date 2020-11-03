Trade winds to continue Tuesday, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will continue through Tuesday, then diminish and veer to southeasterlies Wednesday through Friday as a front approaches from the northwest.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Rainfall will favor windward and mountain areas, with increased rainfall expected for Kauai and Oahu Wednesday through Friday as the approaching front stalls west of the state.

Drier air and breezy trade winds are expected to return over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.

Latest Stories on KHON2