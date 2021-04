HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trade wind weather pattern is expected through Sunday as high pressure lies north of the state.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Wind will weaken early next week as a front approaches from the northwest.

The front is expected to stall and dissipate over the west end of the island chain midweek.

A new high will build in north of the area later in the week with a trade wind weather pattern returning.