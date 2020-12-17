Trade winds to build into Aloha Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A wet pattern unfolding over the eastern end of the state will support increasing rainfall coverage late tonight through Friday as an upper disturbance in the area influences the local weather.

Some showers may become heavy and could lead to localized flooding concerns where the showers become concentrated for any duration. In addition to the rainfall, a few thunderstorms will be possible through Friday.

Conditions should gradually improve over the weekend as drier air moves in and the upper disturbance shifts away from the state.

Elsewhere, showers will favor the typical windward areas with some making into leeward locations, especially through the overnight and early morning hours.

Moderate easterly trade winds will become breezy late Thursday through Saturday, then gradually relax Sunday into next week, likely enough for localized land and sea breezes.