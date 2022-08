HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate trade winds will continue through tonight with showers focused mainly across windward areas.

Sea breeze formation this afternoon did help generate isolated showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island.

Trades will ease Monday into Wednesday, allowing daytime sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and isolated showers over leeward terrain.

Trade winds will re-strengthen late Wednesday and Thursday before trending breezy Friday into next weekend.