Trade winds to begin weakening trend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will begin to gradually decrease tonight through Tuesday.

Expect a few passing showers in this trade wind pattern mainly over windward and mountain areas, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

Lighter winds are in the forecast from Tuesday onward with a light to moderate southeast flow expected through the second half of next week.

With the lighter winds, we will likely see localized land and sea breezes with some afternoon clouds over interior and leeward areas.