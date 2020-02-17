Trade winds to become windy mid-week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure will remain in place north of the Hawaiian Islands through the week keeping breezy trade winds in the forecast.

For the most part, windward and mountain areas will see isolated to scattered shower activity over the next few days.

Meanwhile on the leeward areas, a few showers will be possible mainly during the early morning or overnight hours.

Weather conditions will begin to change Tuesday though Thursday as a strong high moves into the region north of the islands.

Trade wind speeds will increase and could reach wind advisory thresholds by Wednesday morning.

Latest guidance is indicating near advisory levels winds Wednesday and Wednesday night for some of the windier areas around Maui County and the Big Island.

Additionally a few weak upper level troughs passing over the islands during the second half of the week will bring an increase of shower activity across the state.

More showers will favor windward and mountain areas especially during the overnight and early morning hours and passing showers is expected over leeward sections of each island from late Tuesday through Thursday.