HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strengthening trade winds will usher in drier and more stable with weather this weekend.

Trades will gradually weaken during the first half of next week with increasing windward showers tracking in.

Building trade winds this weekend will usher in a dry airmass over the area.

The resulting dry and breezy conditions will bring fire weather concerns, potentially reaching red flag criteria on Sunday afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all leeward portions of the state on Sunday.

Trade winds are expected to gradually decrease Monday through the first half of next week.