Trade winds to become breezy by Friday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A passing surface high north of the islands will cause the trade winds to become rather breezy and gusty by Friday afternoon.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Trades will then trend down tonight and Saturday, becoming light and variable over the western islands by Saturday afternoon. Light and variable winds will persist into Sunday, then give way to strengthening trades Monday into Tuesday.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will take up most of next week’s weather as a new surface takes up shop far north of the islands.