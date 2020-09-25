Trade winds through Saturday, will start to weaken on Sunday

High pressure north of the state will drive moderate to fresh trade winds through Saturday. Winds will weaken Sunday and Monday with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes dominating for much of next week.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Clouds with light showers will impact island interiors each afternoon followed by a focus shifting to windward areas during the nighttime. Warm daytime temperatures will continue.

Latest Stories on KHON2