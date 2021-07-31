Trade winds strengthen to windy conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Strong high pressure far north northeast of the area will provide for rather strong trade winds over the next couple of days.

Winds will drop off a bit beginning Tuesday as the high weakens just a bit. Generally dry conditions will prevail into Tuesday with an uptick in showers expected by the middle of the week favoring windward and mauka areas.

Dry and locally windy weather will prevail into early next week.

Weather conditions over the next couple of days are expected to approach critical fire weather thresholds over some areas mainly from late morning through the afternoon hours.