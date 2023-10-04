HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light winds are expected to persist until Thursday. During this period, we can anticipate mostly clear nights and mornings, followed by the development of some afternoon clouds and a few scattered showers in interior regions. However, there is an exception for Kauai, as a weak cold front is expected to linger, resulting in cloudy skies and showers tonight and on Thursday. As we move towards Friday and the weekend, trade winds are forecasted to return and remain through next week.