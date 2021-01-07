Trade winds returning to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry conditions will prevail with only a few light showers possible over locations near the coast at night and over the island interiors during the afternoon. Light to moderate trades will return Sunday through Monday, bringing a more typical, yet drier than normal trade wind pattern featuring windward and mauka showers. Trades are expected to become disrupted again Tuesday, with a land and sea breeze pattern returning. A new cold front may move into the islands Wednesday, bringing a better shot for rainfall, particularly across the western end of the state.

