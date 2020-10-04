Trade winds return with drier airmass

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will strengthen tonight, with locally breezy conditions expected Sunday.

The trades will trend down Monday, with light to moderate trades then prevailing through late next week.

Fairly dry trade wind weather is in store for the island chain, with passing windward showers mainly during the overnight and early morning hours, along with the occasional leeward spillover.

There is the potential for some old frontal remnants to sink southward into the state next weekend, which could bring some more showery weather back to the island chain.