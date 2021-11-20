Trade winds return to close off weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Locally breezy trade winds are expected to return tonight and Sunday as high pressure passes far north of the state.

The high will start to move away later Monday, and trades will ease slightly.

A surface ridge a few hundred miles north of the islands this week will keep trades in the gentle to locally breezy range through the upcoming holiday.

The local airmass will be rather dry and stable through Tuesday.

A minor increase in trade wind showers is expected about Tuesday night, as additional moisture begins to return.