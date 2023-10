HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will continue to gradually build tonight from east to west across the state as a trough west of Kauai continues to shift westward.

A limited showers can be anticipated along windward areas as well as some building over interior and leeward areas this afternoon.

A more drier trade wind pattern should then prevail later tonight through late next week, with mainly windward and mauka showers and very little shower activity reaching leeward communities.