HONOLULU (KHON2) – Easterly trade winds in place over the Big Island and Maui County will slowly spread over the rest of the island chain overnight, with only light shower activity expected over windward slopes.

Trade winds will gradually strengthen on Friday and will become breezy on Saturday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Winds will weaken again Sunday and early next week with the possibility of increasing showers.