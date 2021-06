HONOLULU (KHON2) – A nearby surface ridge will maintain lighter than normal trade winds through Tuesday.

A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere stable. Rainfall will be light, with showers focused over mainly windward areas during the nights and over the lee slopes of Maui and the Big Island during the afternoons.

Trade winds will strengthen starting Tuesday night and become breezy by the weekend.

As the winds strengthen, rainfall chances will increase, especially over windward areas.