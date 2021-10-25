Trade winds remain over islands through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds are expected to remain over the islands through Thursday, but variable winds will take over from Friday through Monday. Wind speeds remain light at 10-15 mph. Showers are expected to be limited in the coming days.
