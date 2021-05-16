Trade winds remain breezy to start new week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Surface high far north of the state will produce breezy trade winds through mid-week.

As the high slowly tracks east, winds will veer more easterly by Monday.

Low clouds and passing trade showers will continue over windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours.

The strong trade winds will transport brief showers over the leeward sides of some of the smaller islands.

In addition, expect daytime heating to produce clouds and isolated showers over the upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon.