Trade winds reduce to light winds with few showers in the afternoon

Winds will transition today from trade winds to a light and variable wind pattern. Light large scale winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop through the middle of the week.

Clouds will build over island mountain and interior sections each day with a few showers in the afternoon to early morning hours through Wednesday.

Trade winds will return from Thursday into the weekend with clouds and showers trending back to typical windward and mountain areas.

