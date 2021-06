HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure 280 miles north of Kauai early Wednesday morning will continue to drift slowly south before coming to a stop about 220 miles north of Kauai on Thursday.

This action translate to trade winds continuing over the area to Thursday, then give way to lighter winds with a slight south component on Thursday night and Friday. Trade winds will return and strengthens Friday night through Sunday night.