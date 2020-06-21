Trade winds look to shift more southeasterly to start the week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

High pressure northeast of the state will keep moderate trades in place through the remainder of the weekend, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

The trades will ease early next week, with showers remaining focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon.

The trades will begin to strengthen on Wednesday, reaching moderate to breezy levels Thursday and Friday, with a more typical trade wind weather resuming.